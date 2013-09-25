Popular

Valve's SteamOS and Steam Machines announcements: developers react

Valve's reveal of SteamOS on Monday and its plan for Steam Machines today has been a little vague for our liking. We don't have meaningful details on the hardware (what's inside, who's making them, and how much they'll cost), and we don't have a sense of the look and feel of SteamOS or how well it'll stream our existing Steam library.

What we do have is plenty of internet commentary ( including our own ) swirling around about Valve's foray into the OS and hardware business. Below, we've gathered all the comments we could find on Twitter. If you spot any other comments you'd like to see included in this post, point us to them in the comments. Look for longer opinions from developers on SteamOS and Valve's other announcements very soon.

Evan Lahti

Raised by a Team Fortress Classic clan, Evan can only communicate using multiplayer FPS jargon, sort of like that Star Trek: TNG "Darmok" episode. 2fort, when the walls fell...
