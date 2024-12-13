The Witcher 4 was always going to be about Ciri, 'even when we were doing The Wild Hunt actually', but don't worry about Geralt: 'Definitely he's going to appear'

The Witcher 4, perhaps one of the most anticipated RPGs of the next decade—if only because it might give us a new bathtub Geralt equivalent to use—was announced at The Game Awards yesterday. One of the biggest reveals was that the game would be allowing Geralt to hang up his silver and steel for a bit while Ciri, his adopted daughter, Unexpected Child, and most wanted of The Wild Hunt goes on her own little adventure. They grow up so fast.

Turns out, this reveal's been in the works for a decade, according to game director Sebastian Kalemba and executive producer Gosia Mitręga, who sat down to speak with PC Gamer's Evan Lahti this week.

"I remember discussions after releasing Wild Hunt, that it is a natural path for her to prove herself … that was a very natural choice for us," says Kalemba, referencing her importance to both Geralt and her deep ties to Kaer Morhen. "There's plenty of room for her and for us, also, to build on top of [her]. There's so much room for exploration, and because she's such a nuanced character, the beginning of her journey gives us freedom and so many opportunities to be able to dig in and use [that] for good."

Mitręga, however, states that her adopting the centre stage was in the works even before that: "It was in the talks already, even when we were doing The Witcher: Wild Hunt actually, she was already a playable character there, right? So this was the natural choice." Not to mention, she's got a ton of road ahead of her to walk: "She's also younger, there's a lot in front of her as well—we know her story, but she's less defined as a character, because [of her age], because she's less experienced, and because she's so passionate as a person.

"Because she cares so much, it gives us an amazing opportunity for us as creators, and for the players, to experience more uncertainty and more surprises because of that character, right?"

That's not to say Geralt's going to be on the beach sipping vintages in Toussaint for the whole thing, though, Kelamba reassures us: "He's so important for us and for Ciri, and definitely he's going to appear in the game. I can't tell you more, but I think the promise is enough. But we believe that this journey, this new saga, this new trilogy is definitely for her."

Honestly, I'm all for it. We've had three entire games to get used to Geralt's dulcet, gruff tones, and who better to inherit the protagonist's mantle than the closest thing the White Wolf has to his next-of-kin?