Valve unveils new Dota 2 heroes, including a grandma with a shotgun who bakes cookies

(Image credit: Valve)

Valve has revealed the next two heroes coming to Dota 2: Snapfire, a grandma goblin who rides a lizard, flings cookies and fires a giant shotgun, and Void Spirit, the fourth spirit brother.

Both were unveiled at The International 2019, where OG Dota claimed the biggest esports prize ever by winning the competition for the second year in a row. Snapfire and Void Spirit will arrive in Dota 2 at some point in the fall/autumn, and Void Spirit is also coming to autobattler Dota Underlords.

Snapfire is by far the more intriguing: we don't know her exact abilities but in the trailer below you can see her baking cookies and then chucking them to allies, presumably for healing or a buff. She rides a fire-breathing lizard on a saddle with a mounted machine gun, and carries a weighty shotgun to boot. Check her out in the trailer below.

Void Spirit is a gruff spirit brother, and his trailer gives away less about how he might play. He carries a mean-looking double-sided energy sword and uses a teleporter in the video, below.

Both will arrive in Dota 2 as part of the The Outlanders update, which doesn't yet have an exact release date.