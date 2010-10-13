Valve to announce new game later today

There's something afoot over at Valve headquarters. Last year, Valve hired IceFrog, the brain behind Defence of the Ancients Allstars. Yesterday IceFrog posted on the Defence of the Ancients forums to say that Valve will be announcing a new game later today. Combine this with the fact that a few months ago Valve filed a trademark for 'DotA', and shortly after that, Duke Nukem voice actor John St. John tweeted that he had a great time at Valve "recording for DotA" and we can't help but conclude that Valve's new game might have something to do with the classic Warcraft 3 mod, Defence of the Ancients. We'll be bringing you more information as soon as we have it.