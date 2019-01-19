Use machine learning to talk to a cat in While True: Learn()

Just released this week is a doozy of a game concept from Luden.io that’s picking up pretty positive user reviews. While True: Learn() will have you puzzling together neural networks using actual machine learning techniques. There’s a story about your cat, too, which is apparently a better machine learning specialist than you—so you set about making a cat to human translation software.

Its primary selling point, however, is that it’s designed to teach you actual concepts in machine learning. Puzzles in the game are based on real world problems that could be solved by machine learning, like self-driving cars.

While True: Learn() has got some self-aware humor going on, and has you living the parodically glamorous and nerdy life of a real data scientist, doing things like posting on forums and buying dorky figurines of video game characters. As the game progresses, the player goes from freelance work to running the tech department of a company, or failing to. This seems like one for those who enjoy engineering puzzle games, like the catalog of Zachtronics.