Upgrade to an LG 27-inch 4K monitor with FreeSync for $275

If you're ready to make the leap to a 4K display, then head over to BuyDig and check out this 2017 model LG 27-inch monitor (27UD59P-B). There is a clippable "PIVOT" coupon right there on the product page that knocks the price down from $400 to $275, with free shipping.

The coupon applies to multiple quantities as well, in case you're in the market for a multi-monitor setup. It's a pretty nice discount, considering it lists for $600 (MSRP) and sells for around $400 most everywhere else.

This monitor sports an IPS panel with a 10-bit color depth (8-bit + A-FRC) and 60Hz refresh rate. It won't blow you away with brightness at 250 nits, but the rated response time of 5ms is pretty decent. And it supports FreeSync.

Connectivity consists of two HDMI 2.0 ports and a DisplayPort 1.2 port. Other features include a black level stabilizer, the ability to make height and pivot adjustments, and a split screen mode that lets you resize and display multiple windows at once, with 14 options including four different picture-in-picture choices.

