Update your motherboard with caution: AMD's latest BIOS is causing trouble for some users

Audio player loading…

AGESA ComboAM4v2 1.2.0.5 is AMD's new firmware update for Athlon and Ryzen APUs and processors, as well as AM4 motherboards, and reportedly it has been causing some concerning problems for users. Coupled with the fact that once you install the update, there's no way to revert, you should think carefully before making the leap.

As issues with the new BIOS update are cropping up all over the net, some manufacturers are even choosing not to push the update out to their users, due to its instability, yet others are taking it on despite the complaints flying around.

According to Computerbase, feedback from the AMD forums, along with a few Reddit posts, suggests the firmware is tanking performance and throwing up a bunch of hurdles in terms of usability.

One user who had been putting the firmware through its paces with folding@home on an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and MSI MEG X570 motherboard has seen no issues with temps or clock speeds, however. So perhaps it's not causing issues for everyone.

For the unlucky users, installation of the AGESA ComboAM4v2 1.2.0.5 update can lead to drops of up to 100MHz for their chips' single core clock, or up to 150MHz with the multi-core clock. It's also reportedly leading to missing OC functions, a significantly cropped CBS/PBO menu, performance issues with the second CCX, and more WHEA-19 errors after overclocking.

There are also issues occurring with the low fabric clock (FCLK)/memory clock ratio, suggesting that the firmware is causing everything to fall out of sync. The ability to change up the ratio can be great for overclocking purposes, but not so good if it's fluctuating all by itself.

MSI first had the V2 BIOS update live for a moment, before swiftly reverting to BIOS 7C35vAC1. We checked ourselves at time of writing, however, and the motherboard manufacturer now seems to have settled on the newer 7C34v1F BIOS with the latest (and potentially problematic) AGESA code.

Board walk (Image credit: MSI) Best gaming motherboard: the best boards around

Best AMD motherboard: your new Ryzen's new home

Both Biostar and Gigabyte have made the leap now, too, though there are still reports of "significantly lower voltages and clock frequencies" across the board.

Asus had tried the update on, but after releasing several beta versions using the AGESA v2 1.2.0.5 firmware, decided to skip ahead to AGESA ComboAM4v2 1.2.0.6b.

The safer option would be to stick with the BIOS you're on now, but should you be feeling like making a switch, you could always go for the AGESA ComboAM4v2 1.2.0.3c.

It may be older, but it's still better than having to deal with any of the troubles listed above.