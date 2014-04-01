Unreal Engine 4 sci-fi horror game Caffeine takes to Indiegogo

Caffeine, a first-person horror game powered by Unreal Engine 4, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo . If it hits its funding goal, Caffeine promises to deliver a chilling, beautiful experience inspired by Doom 3 , Condemned , and FEAR 2 .

Set in the year 2097, the game has you playing as a young boy who wakes up on a caffeine mining station in a distant solar system. His memory is gone. In this future, which I pray I never live to see, an overpopulated earth is running out of the drug that allows me to do my job. It's not clear how one “mines” for caffeine in space, but let's go with it. You'll explore the abandoned station to find out what happened there, see spooky things, jump at shadows, and probably discover that you're not alone.

The game's developer Dylan Browne says that there will be no weapons in Caffeine, but you will be able to use the environment around you, solve puzzles, and learn about the world through notes and audio logs scattered around the environment. He also said that while the game started out in UE3, switching to UE4 gives him the freedom to push both its visual fidelity and gameplay.

Browne is hoping to raise AUD $80,000, which is around USD $74,000, by May 14. Note that, unlike Kickstarter, Indiegogo allows campaigns to keep the money they raised even if they don't reach their funding goal.

Check out the trailer for Caffeine below.