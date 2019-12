The gregarious and gracious guys at Good Old Games are at it again: Richard Garriott's Ultima I, II, III, and IV will become the latest additions to their collection of PC classics for sale on Tuesday, August 30. The first three Ultima games will come bundled for the same price. And Ultima IV? That'll be free for the taking!

And then, like mana from heaven, Peter Molyneux's original god game Populous will join them shortly after, on Thursday, September 1, for another $5.99.