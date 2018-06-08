Popular

Zotac brought the biggest graphics card I've ever seen to Computex 2018

It even lights up.

Zotac has made some big graphics cards in its day. The 980 Ti Amp! Extreme? That was a three slot card, three fans, almost 13 inches long and five inches wide. Between the radiator and the hefty backplate, it could almost certainly be used as a bludgeoning weapon. Maybe even stop a bullet. And the 1080 Ti version? Even bigger. But this… this must be the biggest graphics card Zotac has ever made. Just look at the thing.

What a monster! Let's get a closer look:

Have you ever seen a graphics card that big? I haven't. If I could run those fans all the time, I wouldn't need any other cooling in my house. And cranking a game up to max settings and running the GPU could probably provide plenty of heat in winter, too. 

Only problem is, I don't think it'll quite fit into my current PC case. Probably gonna need a new one. And a new motherboard. Do you think that's a standardized jumbo PCIe slot size? Hopefully my neighbors won't be too mad if I take this thing home and accidentally cause a blackout.

Jokes aside, here's the current PC business in a nutshell: even a fake graphics card has working RGBs on it.

