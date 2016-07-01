Zenyatta could be the next Overwatch hero to be rebalanced

Omnic monk Zenyatta may the next Overwatch hero to be rebalanced.

"We've been talking about him," director Jeff Kaplan says on the Battle.net forums. "We wanted to see how the Widowmaker and McCree balance changes played out before making any changes. We're exploring some options right now. Nothing more to report at this time."

Unlike McCree and Widowmaker, the first heroes to feel the wrath of a patch, it feels likely that Zenyatta will be buffed. I've been on the receiving end of some devastating Zenyatta plays, but there's no getting round the fact he's the second-least played character, beaten to the honour only by Symmetra.

That said, his winrate is over 50%, and I wonder whether Blizzard can make him more appealing to play without altering his damage/healing model. I find orbs the least inspiring weapon amid Overwatch's arsenal.

I'll wager we'll soon know for sure—the last time Blizzard 'explored some options' McCree and Widowmaker were nerfed quick smart.