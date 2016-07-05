YouTuber admits that his CS:GO skin betting videos were rigged

What is CS:GO skin gambling, and is it illegal? Learn more in this article.

Yesterday, two YouTubers responsible for videos about Counter-Strike gambling site CSGO Lotto, were found to be the owners of said website. Which is awkward. Not only were the videos not marked as promotions, but the videos also promoted a website in which the creators had quite a significant stake.

Following that revelation, another prominent YouTuber PsiSyndicate has revealed that several of his own CS:GO weapon skin videos were actually rigged. As he explains in a video (embedded below), PsiSyndicate was approached by CS:GO betting site Steamloto, who provided him with valuable weapon skins to "randomly" unbox. PsiSyndicate then acted as if they were random wins, thus making the whole racket look very worthwhile for anyone keen on gambling CS:GO weapon skins.

"The idea was brought to me by Steamloto, they proposes [sic] rigging in return for a Dragon Lore, [and] I just fell right into it," PsiSyndicate says, referring to an especially valuable CS:GO weapon skin.

"The total takings was $3200 in skins, Dragon Lore / Ruby, $1,200 ($4,000 really, $2,800 of my own skins) of which I gave away," he continued.

Whether PsiSyndicate's experience is a one-off, or if it's quite a common phenomenon among streamers and YouTubers, isn't clear. He won't be doing it again, though. "CSGO is a tempting, weird place for all CSGO YouTubers and Twitch streamers alike, I fell down a weird place and don't plan on going back there. All paid for videos should be clear, and will be from here on out!

"Why even make a PsiSyndicate exposed video? I don't know, no one else did."

Watch his full confession below: