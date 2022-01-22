You'll be able to earn Halo Infinite's premium currency in-game starting Season 2

Audio player loading…

343's head of design, Jerry Hook, outlined some big changes coming to Halo Infinite's cosmetics shop and premium currency, "credits," in a post on the game's official forum.

Halo Infinite's multiplayer has been a blast, but the progression and cosmetic purchases attached to the experience have left a sour taste in some gamers' mouths. The battle pass's initial glacially slow progression has thankfully been addressed, but there are a significant amount of cosmetics locked behind premium currency purchase with no other way to access them—even for players who shelled out for the battle pass.

Thankfully, players will be able to earn credits in the course of regular play beginning with Halo Infinite's second season, set to launch in May, though it will require purchasing the battle pass. In Hook's own words: "Thanks to your continued feedback, we are happy to confirm Credits will be earnable in Season 2’s Battle Pass. That means you will be able to earn Credits as part of your Halo Infinite progression. We’ll have more to share on this as we get closer to Season 2."

Hook also addressed Infinite's continuing Big Team Battle woes: "As we work on resolving the issues with Big Team Battle matchmaking, the team also plans to remove Challenges that require Big Team Battle for the time being. We don’t want to alter Challenge decks when they are live (as it would remove people’s progression on those Challenges), so these changes will start next Tuesday when the Weekly Challenges typically rollover."

Hook additionally reiterated the team's commitment to splitting up bundles in the cosmetics shop and lowering prices across the board, beginning with the next weekly reset.

These are all changes for the better, but it is a bit of a bummer that we have to wait until May to start getting credits in the course of regular play. Wait a minute, is this that "play to earn" business I've been hearing about so much recently?