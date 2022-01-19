Popular

Halo Infinite hotfix did not fix the Big Team Battle matchmaking problem

By published

Players are still struggling with matchmaking and disconnection problems.

A lineup of halo spartans
(Image credit: 343 Industries)
Audio player loading…

Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle multiplayer mode hasn't been working as intended for quite some time now: Large matchmaking parties have trouble getting into games, and when players do get in, they're often disconnected. A patch for the problem went live today, making "minor service adjustments to improve Big Team Battle matchmaking," but sadly it turns out those adjustments were a little too minor.

"Well, damn... today's BTB hotfix does not appear to be the outcome we expected," 343 Industries community director Brian Jarrard tweeted. "There are minor improvements, but overall matchmaking issues are still occurring. Thanks to the folks who have been working hard and we're sorry this didn't quite get the job done. Work continues."

See more

The failure of the fix is being confirmed by a number of players on Twitter and Reddit—some, in fact, are reporting new issues following the installation of the hotfix, including random bursts of lag and an inability to connect to game servers.

Image 1 of 4

Halo Infinite tweet

(Image credit: Twitter)
Image 2 of 4

Halo Infinite tweet

(Image credit: Twitter)
Image 3 of 4

Halo Infinite tweet

(Image credit: Twitter)
Image 4 of 4

Halo Infinite tweet

(Image credit: Twitter)

There's currently no indication as to when a new, hopefully more effective update will roll out, but it sounds like it could be awhile. In response to a follower who suggested 343 stop having Big Team Battle challenges until the problem is fixed, Jarrard tweeted, "Given this issue now looks to be persisting longer than expected, this is being investigated as well. Stay tuned please."

I've reached out to 343 Industries for more information and will update if I receive a reply.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
See comments