You'll be able to build fighting pits and brothels in 'society simulator' Frostpunk

Frostpunk is part city-builder and part survival game, and we've already seen some of the tough moral choices you may encounter as leader of the last society on a frozen Earth. Forcing children into labor and letting the dead freeze where they fall is the price of survival in this harsh world, and your miserable citizens may need to indulge in a few morally questionable activities just to cope with the stress.

Evan spoke to Pawel Miechowski of 11 Bit Studios about Frostpunk at PAX West, who said that building brothels and fighting pits for your citizens might not the best moral choice but could let your miserable population blow off a little steam from time to time. Clearly, Frostpunk isn't your typical cheery and relaxing "society simulator," as Miechowski describes it, and I don't think we'll see gladiator pits coming to Cities: Skylines anytime soon.