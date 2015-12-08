You showed us your best Fallout 4 settlements

Last week we asked you to show us the Fallout 4 settlements you'd built, and you all delivered in wonderful, post-apocalyptic glory! We sorted through all of them (and there were quite a few) and pulled out some of our favorites to feature here. Some of you proudly declared no mods were used, others did use mods, but most didn't specify, so I decided to include them all. Either way, you can find them sorted by each creator's Disqus username.

Don't see your settlement or didn't manage to submit it? Post it in the comments below!