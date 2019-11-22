You merely adopted Fortnite's Slurp. This 'Big Chuggus' skin was born in it.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you've ever wondered what Bane was guzzling through all those tubes on his body, apparently it's the refreshing, literally medicinal taste of Fortnite Slurp. This new Fortnite skin, lovingly dubbed "Big Chuggus," is a special kind of creation.

The name is almost certainly an homage to that Big Chungus rabbit meme, or maybe Epic Games likes their leather and was just giving a shout out to Lord Humungus from Mad Max. No judgement.

In any case, Big Chuggus over here will you run you 1,500 V-Bucks, but his big keg of Slurp/back bling is free when you buy him. As for the Slurp keg harvesting tool, you can get that for 1,200 V-Bucks.

