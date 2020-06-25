You can start Cyberpunk 2077 as a nomad living outside the city

Last year, CD Projekt Red teased a trio of origins that you'll pick when creating your version of Cyberpunk 2077's V, each of them determining where you'll start out. Finally able to get some hands-on time with the RPG, Andy Kelly took one of those origins for a spin, beginning outside Night City, where things couldn't look more different.

"This vast expanse of barren desert, Joshua trees, and low, sloping hills is scattered with dried-up oil fields, heaps of scrap, and rough, isolated towns," he writes. "Old tarmac roads—built long ago before the world went to shit—criss-cross the landscape, partially buried in sand. And far in the distance, through a dusty blue haze, I can just about see the monolithic skyscrapers and holographic billboards of the city."

Nomad's the one you'll want to pick if you fancy getting an early glimpse of the Badlands. You'll be able to explore the area no matter what you pick, but if you're really desperate to hang out in the desert and deal with small town sheriffs, you can get started straight away.

Formerly part of a nomadic gang, you're now an outcast, out for yourself and doing solo jobs. One of them is to smuggle something into Night City, which is how you'll get from the prologue to the main game, and how you'll meet your bud, Jackie.

You get a car straight away, too. A broken one, in this origin, but thankfully a life living in vehicles has given you a skill for mechanics, so you can get it fixed up and hit the road. From there, you can drive around, do a bit of exploring, or rush towards your job. With that complete, the game jumps six months, and you're in Night City working a new job.

The release date has been pushed back to November 19, but in the meantime you can check out our Cyberpunk 2077 hands-on impressions.