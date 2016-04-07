You can now stream PlayStation 4 games to your Windows PC or Mac

It's no secret that our gaming platform of choice is the PC, but we get it: there are some fun games on the consoles, too. And now they're all playable on your PC, too. You can now stream games from the PS4 to a Windows system (or Mac, if that's what you're rocking).

Xbox One owners have been able to do this for several months now, and now so can anyone with a PS4. Remote Play is the main feature (as far as we're concerned) included in Sony's 3.50 firmware for the PS4, which has begun rolling out.

The new functionality requires the following for Windows:

Windows 8.1 (32-bit or 64-bit) or Windows 10 (32-bit or 64-bit)

Intel Core i5-560M Processor 2.67 GHz or faster

100MB or more of available storage

2GB or more of RAM

1024x768 or higher display resolution

Sound card

USB port

And for Macs:

OS X Yosemite (10.10) or OS X El Capitan (10.11)

Intel Core i5-520M Processor 2.40 GHz or faster

40MB or more of available storage

2GB or more of RAM

USB port

In order to stream PS4 games to your computer, you'll need to first download and install the Remote Play application on your system, which you can grab here. Then just follow the setup instructions on that same page

If you don't change any of the settings, streaming will push 540p at 30 frames per second, though you can change these settings to 360p, 720p, and 60 frames per second, depending on what kind of Internet bandwidth you're working with. There's no 1080p support yet, unfortunately.

Finally, if you want to use the PS4's DualShock 4 controller for Remote Play on PC, you can, just plug into a USB port and you're good to go.