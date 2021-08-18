Popular

Yakuza's Kazuma Kiryu will be in the new Super Monkey Ball game

That's rad.

In a sentence that I did not expect to be writing today, Yakuza protagonist and karaoke extraordinaire Kazuma Kiryu will be a playable character in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania.

The bizarre pairing does make sense, with both Yakuza and Super Monkey Ball being created by Toshihiro Nagoshi. But part of me still can't get over how bloody odd the two things look mashed together. Kiryu's been appropriately squished down into chibi form for his appearance, still rocking his trademark brow furrow. The courses have him picking up tons of Staminan X bottles instead of bananas and the usual Super Monkey Ball music will be replaced with Yakuza's banging tunes.

Kiryu's joining an already pretty stacked roster of guest characters. Sonic and Tails were previously announced to be playable characters, along with Beat from Jet Set Radio. Better yet, they'll all be free and unlockable through normal gameplay.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is set to release on Steam on October 5.

Mollie Taylor
A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak. 
