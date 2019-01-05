Yakuza 0 and The Division headline latest Humble Monthly Bundle

Humble Monthly bundles are occasionally underwhelming, but the latest one is worth paying attention to. Pay $12 and you'll unlock Yakuza 0 and The Division straightaway—both are worth playing—plus a bunch of other games when February rolls around.

Everyone should play Yakuza 0 at least once, in my opinion. It's a funny, heartwarming action game with plenty of minigames to keep you on your toes and the best setting of any game that came out in 2018.

It came to PC last year, and $12 is the cheapest it's been (it's $20 right now in most stores). Think of it like this: you're getting a great deal on it, with The Division thrown in for free on top as well as six or seven mystery games next month, at least one or two of which you're bound to enjoy.

This is also the perfect time to play open world co-op shooter The Division if you ignored it the first time around. At launch, it was barely better than mediocre, but its updates have been kind to it. The sequel comes out in March, so you could put in a few hours in preparation.

You can sign up for the Humble Monthly Bundle here. It's $12 per month but, if you want, you can just pay for one month and then cancel your subscription.