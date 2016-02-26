XCOM meets Overwatch in this bizarre 4v4 strategy game

Popular

Atlas Reactor is a hard game to write about. It’s a multiplayer, character-based, strategy game where turns are planned on a timer and unfold simultaneously. Think football, but with bonkers science fiction archetypes and grid-based XCOM-ish abilities. Confused? We figured, so Tom and I played some of the latest alpha together in order to wrap our minds around this special beast, and good news: it’s much easier to watch than read about. It’s also pretty cool. The alpha sent our minds reeling over competitive teamplay possibilities, but we’re a little concerned over how easy the game will be for new players to single queue in and enjoy. It’s a super exciting genre hybrid facing a slew of unique problems. Trion has their work cut out for them, but what we’ve seen so far is pretty encouraging.

