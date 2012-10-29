Popular

XCOM: Enemy Unknown Warspace Extension mod rebalances darn near everything

XCOM Enemy Unknown Warspace Extension mod

Taken out of context, " Warspace Extension " sounds like the subject of a cheeky spam email to a military general. For XCOM: Enemy Unknown commanders, it's the name of a mod overhauling weapons, enemies, armor, squad performance, and practically everything else housed beneath Firaxis' turn-based Sectoid-slayer. Commence Operation: Righteous Replay.

Author BlackAlpha suggests enjoying Warspace on Classic difficulty, but before you reach for that laser wrist-cutter you just researched, he assures the mod's tweaks retains Normal mode's challenge for easier engagements. The sizable change notes display in full over at Warspace's Nexus entry , but we've snipped some of the more interesting adjustments for reading below:

Weapons

  • The Arc Thrower now goes in the pistol slot.

  • Pistols (except the Laser Pistol) need to be reloaded.

  • The sniper rifle's close-range accuracy penalty has been removed, but it still requires two actions to fire.

  • Environmental structures now withstand a few more hits before collapsing. This allows for better cover use and increased tactical play.

Enemies

  • Enemies have been changed in such a way that combat becomes more logical, resulting in more fluid battles.

  • When a Chryssalid kills a civilian offscreen, the civilian will now always turn into a zombie. (NOPENOPENOPE)

  • The AI will now always use more than five NPCs in combat instead of hiding when reaching the NPC limit.

Strategic map

  • Ignored missions no longer increases the overall panic level of a continent but only of specific countries at a larger penalty.

  • Satellites are much more likely to decrease panic levels of their assigned countries at the end of the month.

  • Increased research time of plasma weapons to make it harder to unlock them and make lasers more attractive.

  • Workshops are enabled from the start, allowing the player to begin the strategic game with a different starting move.

XCOM: Enemy Unknown night combat

Soldiers

  • Armor plays a large role in how fast soldiers will panic: The higher the HP bonus, the smaller the panic chance becomes.

  • Panicking soldiers no longer shoots their teammates.

  • Injured soldiers require a significantly longer recovery time, especially for gravely injured squaddies.

Armors

  • Armors are now divided into Heavy and Light variants: Carapace, Titan, and Archangel for the former and Skeleton, Ghost, and Psi for the latter.

  • Heavy armors provide two item slots. Light armors provide only one slot.

  • Carapace reduces mobility by one square. Titan and Archangel reduces mobility by two squares. All Light armors increases mobility by three squares.

  • Light armors have special mobility abilities (except Psi armor) that allow them to move around the battlefield with more ease.

General

  • Normal, Classic, and Impossible difficulty levels should be the same now apart from hard-coded differences.

  • Second Wave is enabled. You'll need a completed Impossible campaign to unlock all the options.

  • Second Wave Marathon mode is fixed. You can build the Hyperwave Relay with just one Hyperwave Beacon.

