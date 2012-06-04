Popular

XCOM: Enemy Unknown trailer initiates mankind's last stand, is awesome

By

XCOM: Enemy Unknown's art style really comes into its own in the latest trailer, fresh from E3 2012. The aliens are suitably weird, the agents well armed and the panicked voice-overs sufficiently nerve-fraying. The few glimpses shown of repurposed alien tech provide an intriguing glimpse at the sort of mad weaponry we'll get to leverage against the alien menace when Enemy Unknown comes out on October 9.

Watch our interview with associate producer Pete Murray for more on Firaxis' re-imagining of this strategy classic.

Tom Senior

