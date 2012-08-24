XCOM: Enemy Unknown trailer has whopping lasers and creepy vomiting businessmen

Taking orders from suited men in poorly lit rooms is the second best thing about being the leader of an organisation of planetary defenders. The best part is ordering your men to victory/their doom and watching them blow away a range of increasingly creepy extraterrestrial sorts. Look out for the crawling, vomiting businessmen, they're the worst kind of businessmen there are. See them torn apart by megalasers in the latest trailer for XCOM: Enemy Unknown.

Dan went hands-on with XCOM: Enemy Unknown's recently announced multiplayer mode and rather enjoyed it. It's out on October 9 in the US and October 12 in Europe.