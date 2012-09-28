XCOM: Enemy Unknown interactive trailer lets you take charge of the battlefield, sort of

There are tough choices to be made as an XCOM soldier. The alarms are screaming. An alien vessel has crashed in Germany. Do you have time to finish that jammie dodger before the Skyranger lifts off? What about that hot cup of tea. Should you dunk, or not dunk? These are the crippling moments of choice that the new interactive trailer for XCOM fails to address.

You do get to see some of the options available on battlefield though. Should you execute the aliens, or zap them to paralysis so you can abduct them and see how they like it for a change? The choice is yours, Commander.