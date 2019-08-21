Here's every WoW Classic server at launch

A new (old) version of the biggest MMO is almost upon us, and Blizzard is preparing for launch by sharing a complete list of WoW Classic servers and letting players reserve their names early. Servers (or realms, in WoW speak) range from the normal PvE experience, where fighting other players is optional, to PvP and roleplaying servers where the fighting's fierce and you can really get into character.

Here's every World of Warcraft Classic server, at least for now, and what you need to know to pick the one that's right for you.

WoW Classic normal servers

On normal servers, you have to manually flag yourself for PvP to fight other players. Choose one of these if you don't want to get ganked while you're going about your business.

Americas

Name Type Time Zone Atiesh Normal Pacific Mankrik Normal Eastern Myzrael Normal Pacific Pagle Normal Eastern

Europe

Name Type Language Mirage Raceway Normal English Pyrewood Village Normal English Auberdine Normal French Everlook Normal German Хроми (Chromie) Normal Russian

Oceanic

Name Type Time Zone Remulos Normal Australian Eastern Time

WoW Classic PvP servers

In PvP servers, you're automatically flagged for PvP anytime you enter contested or enemy territory, where you'll spend most of your time after early levels. Pick these servers if you want to fight other players often or like the omnipresent threat of PvP combat.

Americas

Name Type Time Zone Faerlina PvP Eastern Fairbanks PvP Pacific Herod PvP Eastern Thalnos PvP Eastern Whitemane PvP Pacific Stalagg PvP Eastern Blaumeux PvP Pacific Skeram PvP Eastern

Europe

Name Type Language Golemagg PvP English Shazzrah PvP English Gehennas PvP English Sulfuron PvP French Lucifron PvP German Пламегор (Flamegor) PvP Russian

Oceanic

Name Type Time Zone Arugal PvP Australian Eastern Time

WoW Classic RP servers

Join a roleplaying server if you love to play in-character. Immerse yourself in the fantasy.

Americas

Name Type Time Zone Bloodsail Buccaneers RP Eastern Grobbulus RP-PvP Pacific

Europe

Name Type Language Hydraxian Waterlords RP English Zandalar Tribe RP-PvP English

The number of servers doesn't compare to normal World of Warcraft. WoW Classic will likely have a smaller population, so that makes sense. Players outside the US and Europe may have a bit more trouble finding a suitable server.

There are no non-English speaking RP servers, so many players will have to fight through a language barrier to enjoy their ideal play style. There's also no RP servers in the Oceanic region at all, so Australian players will have to deal with European ping.

It's possible that the server pool will expand post-launch based on demand. There may well be far more excitement around circa-2006 World of Warcraft than even Blizzard is anticipating. It might not stay that way forever, but lapsed fans from all over the world will at least pop in to check it out. Make sure you know what server your friends or old guildmates are joining before you pick one yourself.

Which WoW Classic server should you choose?

That's the million dollar question, ain't it? Choosing a good server is critical to your long-term enjoyment of WoW Classic, as the only way to change servers is to either start a new character or pay for a character transfer. Before you decide on a type of server, though, it's also crucial that you pick a server with the lowest population—especially at launch. While playing on a sparsely populated server sucks, WoW Classic's limited server pool means just about every server will be bustling. But if possible refrain from picking any server that are listed at "high" or "full" capacity, as nothing is worse than sitting in a queue for 25 minutes before you can actually play.

Normal servers are best if you just want to have a good time leveling up and doing PvE content. While playing on these servers, PvP is entirely optional. That means you won't get unexpectedly ganked by high-level players, but this also diminishes the social interaction of WoW. But if you just want to have a good, predictable time, Normal servers are the way to go.

PvP servers are for players that want the true World of Warcraft experience, where danger can lurk around any corner as other players can kill you in most zones without penalty. What's great about PvP servers is that if you ever tire of questing or grinding, there's often groups you can join to raid enemy cities or take over bustling crossroads. Opportunities to make friends and have dynamic social interactions abound, so if you're okay with potentially having to give up questing in a zone because a group of level 60s are camping your body, PvP servers are the way to go.

Roleplaying servers come in both Normal (PvE) and PvP versions. The difference is that, here, players are encouraged to interact as characters in the world. While it might be a bit awkward getting into the groove of roleplaying, RP servers are legendary for their vibrant and tight-knit communities. If social interaction is what you want (this is an MMO, after all), you should give RP servers a chance. Players frequently create their own fun outside of questing and PvP, like hosting parties, mock trials, and all sorts of other fun in-game events.

What servers are WoW Classic streamers playing on?

Many of the biggest WoW streamers have already secured their characters and servers, and most of them are going to be playing on Faerlina. Faerlina is a US-East PvP server.

If you'd like the chance to roam the Azeroth of days past alongside your favorite streamer, reference the table below to make sure you join the right server and faction. Or if you want to avoid the crowds and attention that will accompany these streamers, your best bet is to pick a server other than Faerlina or one of the others listed below.