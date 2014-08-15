World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor Collector's Edition will let you run your mouse on Blackhand's face

The Warlords of Draenor Collector's Edition may not be the cheapest way to go about getting the upcoming World of Warcraft expansion, but fans with a taste for swag will no doubt want to take a moment to at least consider the option.

Revealed yesterday , the collector's edition includes the full version of the Warlords of Draenor expansion, of course, but also comes with a two-disc "Behind the Scenes" DVD/Blu-ray set, a soundtrack CD, a 160-page Art of Warlords of Draenor book and a Blackhand mouse pad. There's bonus in-game content as well: The Dread Raven Mount and Dread Hatchling Pet, a pair of StarCraft II portraits, the Diablo III Warsong Pennant and a unique Hearthstone card back.

It's a pricey option, listing for $90 at Gamestop , but such is the way of collector's editions. The package also includes a single level 90 character boost, although as you may recall that's something we don't recommend you take advantage of .

So what do you think? Is this the sort of package that tempts you to open your wallet, or will you carve a slightly less extravagant path through history? Either way, World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor comes out on November 13 .