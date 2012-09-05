World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria official launch parties announced

Blizzard just blasted the internet with an invite (sans lacy doily, sadly) to launch events for World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria to be held around the globe on September 24, the eve of its launch. Fans will gather, giveaways will happen, and - alright, fine, let's get it out of the way: it's pandamonium .

Blizzard's website has all the official details on each of the many events. The US party kicks off at 9 p.m. in Irvine, California at the Spectrum Mall, and members of WoW's development team will be on hand for handshakes, high-fives, and other things which may or may not involve hands. For those in the UK, motor over to Cafe de Paris in London at 8 p.m. for the festivities.