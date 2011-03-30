World of Warcraft guild challenges promise extra XP and gold for guilds

The upcoming 4.1 patch for World of Warcraft will challenge guilds to complete a set number of tasks each week to earn extra guild experience and gold. A set number of dungeons, raids and rated battlegrounds can be completed to give your guild a useful XP boost, and help fill its coffers. The new system should give guilds extra incentive to get together and go back to some of WoW's raids and dungeons. Experience earned through challenges will let guilds earn experience beyond the daily XP cap.

Blizzard have posted about guild challenges on the World of Warcraft blog, where they outline the minimum requirements for players looking to help out their guild by participating in challenges.



Your guild must be level 5 or higher.



Members participating in challenges must have earned honoured reputation with the guild.



To earn credit for dungeons, 3 out of 5 players must be guild members.



To earn credit for battlegrounds, 8 out of 10 players must be guild members.



To earn credit for raids, 20 out of 25 players must be guild members.



Challenges will also be useful for younger guilds looking looking for a weekly XP boost. If you still manage to hit the increased experience cap, you'll be awarded extra gold to compensate.