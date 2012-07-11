World of Goo designer teases new game, Little Inferno

The Tomorrow Corporation is a three-man team of indie developers formed of World of Goo designer Kyle Gabler, Henry Hatsworth in the Puzzling Adventure designer Kyle Gray, and former EA developer, Allan Blomquist. They've just dropped a teaser of their new title. It's called Little Inferno, and it appears to be a game about throwing treasured childhood toys into a fireplace in order to save the freezing world from a grim, icy death. That might sound slightly creepy, but it's okay, it's all communicated through the medium of a demented song. Oh no wait, that makes it even MORE creepy. Watch, and be slightly unsettled.

Here's the devs' description: "Burn flaming logs, screaming robots, credit cards, batteries, exploding fish, unstable nuclear devices, and tiny galaxies. An adventure that takes place almost entirely in front of a fireplace - about looking up up up out of the chimney, and the cold world just on the other side of the wall"

It's early days for Little Inferno, but you can pay $15 to get into an early access beta program, if you're keen to try Tomorrow Corp's newgame based on the strength of World of Goo and a song. Early access will get you a short sample of the soundtrack right away and, with a bit of luck, a "beta seat" that'll let you try early versions of Little Inferno though the team note that "depending on the number of signups, we cannot guarantee a beta seat for everyone."

Keep an eye on the Tomorrow Corporation site for future updates. Here's that haunting video tease: