Wolfenstein: Youngblood will be packed with RTX cards this summer, features ray-traced lighting

The next Wolfenstein game will support real-time ray traced illumination using Nvidia’s RTX technology. Machinegames is partnering with Nvidia for Wolfenstein: Youngblood’s PC version, and that means ray-traced lighting effects and the use of Nvidia’s adaptive shading for players with beefy hardware setups.

The trailer above doesn’t really highlight any of that, but it does mark a special cross-marketing push between Nvidia and Bethesda: From May 28-Aug. 6, you’ll get a free copy of Wolfenstein: Youngblood with select GeForce products, including certain RTX 20-series graphics cards, desktops, and laptops.

What you do see in the trailer is more of that lovely nu-Wolfenstein combat, which looks as fun as ever. It’ll be genuinely interesting to see how well it works in co-op, especially with all the pretty ray-traced lighting effects turned all the way up.