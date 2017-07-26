Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus trailer asks, 'Do Nazis like strawberry milkshakes?'

Two weeks ago, Bethesda released a trailer for Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus in which only three Nazis died—five, if you count the Nazi robots. That's pretty remarkable for a game that's all about shooting Nazis. But today's trailer, "Strawberry Milkshake," takes that pseudo-pacifist approach one step further: Nobody dies!

Well, okay, one guy probably dies off-camera, and that no doubt leads to a whole bunch more guys dying when they come to put a stop to the Blazko-shenanigans. The man is carrying an atomic bomb, after all, so clearly somebody is going to get the business. But this trailer is all about setting the mood, and it does so very nicely. It's a fun twist on the train ride encounter with Frau Engel, which—spoiler ahead—ends, after a few tense minutes, with a peaceful "auf wiedersehen." This chat looks like it's headed to the same place, but that kind of luck can't hold out forever.

Wolfenstein: The New Order was an outstanding shooter in large part because of its unforgettable characters and surprisingly excellent story, and by all appearances The New Colossus is on track to do the same. Definitely looking forward to getting my hands on it. It's scheduled for release on October 27.