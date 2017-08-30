Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus teaser stars a Nazi superhero called Blitzmensch

I loved the old '60s Batman television series when I was growing up (and hey, I still do). So even though this new "Blitzmensch" teaser for Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is more about setting the stage rather than showing off the game, it does such a great job of nailing the ambiance of its inspiration that it really is worth a watch. (And now I've got that stupid "Bliiiiiiitzmennnnnsch!" song stuck in my head.)

Blitzmensch is in reality Olympic decathlete Dieter Goldblitzer (the spelling may be off a bit), who was struck by lightning while on a "routine transatlantic zeppelin flight." The incident transformed him into Blitzmensch, the super-powered hero of Frau (now General) Engel's favorite television show.

"Blitzmensch and his partner Fräulein Fox save the world from capitalism, communism, and degenerates every day in this amazing show celebrating die Überlegenheit—the superiority—of the Reich and the Aryan race," Bethesda said. "Who will be this week’s baddie? The evil Money Grubber? The notorious Proletariat-Man? The vicious Mr. Yankee Monkey? Don’t miss a single episode of Blitzmensch!"

I won't lie: They may be Nazi assholes but this is definitely a show I would watch. And if gameplay footage is more up your alley, there's a spot of that at the end of the video too. I can't swear that it's new—the specifics of "BJ annihilates Nazis" can be tricky to nail down across multiple brief, smash-cut clips—but I don't recall seeing a giant alligator in the mix previously, so that's an interesting moment.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus comes out on October 27. Developer Machinegames recently explained that it will be a "political" game, but not necessarily a commentary on "current topics."