Wolfenstein 2 has a neat collector's edition that actually comes with the game

When it landed in 2014, the Wolfenstein reboot—named The New Order—was, somewhat surprisingly, quite good. Its Panzerhund Edition, on the other hand, not so much. Why? Well, despite setting punters back $100 it didn't actually come with the game. Luckily, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus has a special edition that not only looks pretty neat, but also comes with the newly announced game in tow.

As featured in the images above and below, The New Colossus collector's edition boasts the following:

1/6th Scale 30cm B.J. “Terror-Billy” Blazkowicz action figure

Elite Hans collectible box

Game disc & limited edition steelbook

Pocket manual & Blitzmensch poster

Bomber jacket

Maschinepistole

Laserkraftwerk

Dieselkraftwerk

Kriegsbeil hatchet

Schockhammer X

Note that this collection includes the actual Wolfenstein 2 game. Phew.

The above will also cost $100 and will sell exclusively in the US on October 27 alongside the game's expected launch.