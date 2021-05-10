The Witcher season 2 is 'deep' into post-production

After 158 days of shooting, Netflix announced in early April that filming of The Witcher season two has wrapped. Today, showrunner Lauren Hissrich said the season is now "deep" into post-production.

"Back in London," wrote Hissrich on Twitter. "Back in the (small dark loud) rooms where it happens. That's right, we're deep into post-production on #TheWitcher S2, and I'm so fucking excited."

Post-production, by definition, is all the work that continues after filming, such as editing, visual effect compositing, sound design, and sometimes reshoots, if needed.

Netflix hasn't announced a release date for The Witcher season 2 yet, but in early 2020, Hissrich said in a Reddit AMA that 2021 is the target year. That was before the pandemic slowed things down—Netflix suspended filming early in 2020, and then again after multiple crew members tested positive—but with the season currently "deep" into post production and over six months to go in 2021, it doesn't seem like a far fetched target. December 2021 is a good guess.

It's also nice to hear that Hissrich is "fucking excited" for her own show's season, even if she isn't an impartial observer. It's better than a showrunner being unenthusiastic, surely. "So fucking bored" wouldn't have been a good sign.

