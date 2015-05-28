Witcher 3 mod reveals melting faces and detachable heads
I'll stop the game and melt with you
I recently installed a mod for The Witcher 3 that adds a free camera, allowing you to untether yourself from Geralt and fly around. Naturally, I wanted to spy on NPCs to see what they were up to when I wasn't standing in front of them, so I took Geralt to the edge of town, activated the free camera, and flew back.
What I found was... disturbing. I'd expected the level of detail of characters to drop when you're not physically in their vicinity. But not like this. NOT LIKE THIS.
Warming up
I've heard sitting too close to the TV will hurt your eyes, but I didn't know sitting a too close to the fire would melt your face.
Open your mind
Quaid... Quaid... start the reactor. Free... Mars...
Still smilin'
I was an adventurer like you until I took a hot frying pan to the face.
Something's fishy
I once caught a fish this big! Then my head fell off.
Tobacco kills
An anti-smoking campaign if I ever saw one.
I hate this kid
Nothing stops this kid from singing "It's raining, it's pouring." Not even his skull breaking in half and sticking out of his back.
Lookout
"Great, I've been assigned watch duty with Headless Pete again. See anything on your side? No? Quelle surprise."
Beat that rug... somehow
I'd give my left arm for a better job. And my right arm. And my neck flesh!
Best of both worlds
This guy couldn't decide if he wanted his head to fall off or his face to melt, so he did both. Kudos! I respect an NPC who refuses to compromise.