Witcher 3 mod reveals melting faces and detachable heads

I recently installed a mod for The Witcher 3 that adds a free camera, allowing you to untether yourself from Geralt and fly around. Naturally, I wanted to spy on NPCs to see what they were up to when I wasn't standing in front of them, so I took Geralt to the edge of town, activated the free camera, and flew back.

What I found was... disturbing. I'd expected the level of detail of characters to drop when you're not physically in their vicinity. But not like this. NOT LIKE THIS.