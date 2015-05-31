Witcher 3 mod adds free camera and unlocks console

I've always appreciated the availability of console commands for RPGs like Skyrim and Oblivion. Console commands are great for quickly hiding the HUD, using different cameras to take interesting screenshots or videos, and spawning entities (and, sure, for using cheats or goofing around).

The Debug Console Enabler mod unlocks the console in The Witcher 3, allowing you to input commands, and includes a free camera that's perfect for uncoupling yourself from Geralt and taking some striking screenshots. I used it earlier in the week to see what NPCs did when I wasn't physically present, and the results were horrifyingly amusing. I also spied on monsters, like when I flew the camera underwater and spotted some Drowners swimming. They're ugly as hell but actually quite graceful. And, since I wasn't physically there, I could just sort of watch them instead of fighting them.

The free camera can be put to some great uses for screenshots. For the image at the top of this page, I was just sailing along when a basilisk started circling over me. I opened the console (F2) and typed 'testpause', which froze time, then closed the console and activated the free camera (F1). Then I just flew my eyeballs over to the basilisk and snapped that picture. It's hard to tell, but that's Geralt sitting in the boat below. (You can enlarge these pictures by clicking the little icon on the top right corner.) When I was done, I just entered 'testunpause' into the console, time started again, and I led the monster to the nearby bridge so I could watch him fight soldiers through the free camera.

I like Geralt, but it's somehow nice that he doesn't need to be the centerpiece of every picture you take, you know? Here's another shot of the soldiers fighting the basilisk. Just a day in the life.

Naturally, players have been discovering and testing out other console commands. There's one that lets you play as Ciri whenever you want (just type Ciri in the console, and type Geralt to switch back), which is cool, though you can't accept quests. You can also spawn an army of Ciris by typing 'spawn(Cirilla,10)', though army isn't the best word since they don't fight, they just sort of run around with you.

If you are looking for a fight, however, you can also use the console to spawn various baddies, though from my experience with the game you never have to go far to get into trouble as it is.

There are other commands to change the weather, also useful for screenshots or just for preference. And yes, there are plenty of cheats you can enter to make yourself invulnerable, give yourself items, or increase your stats, just like the codes for Skyrim and Oblivion. I know, I know, the idea of players using cheats drive some people up the wall, but cheats are nothing new and you obviously don't have to use them yourself.

I'd suggest you back up your existing saves before you start using this mod. I've spent several hours with the mod installed and haven't noticed any adverse effects on the game, but better safe than sorry!

The mod, instructions for installation, and a linked list of codes are available here.