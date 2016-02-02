Win PCG goodies for your Euro Truck Simulator 2 cab

Update! The keys have already been claimed! Thanks to all who entered and enjoy your goodies.

We're very taken with the gentle journeys of Euro Truck Simulator. Andy spent many hours travelling from Denmark to Norway, and only went slightly mad doing it. We gave ETS2 a fine score of 85, and enjoyed the most recent entry in the series, American Truck Simulator, almost as much.

Do you truck? Are you looking for a way to spice up your cabin with a few chic items? Today we're giving away just shy of 10,000 DLC codes that will add a mug, a windshield flag and a stack of PC Gamers to the shotgun seat, featuring American Truck Simulator as the cover star, naturally.

To grab a code, follow the instructions in the widget below. Please note: the prize requires that you already own a copy of Euro Truck Simulator 2. This is a Steam DLC code, so if you don't own the base game it won't work. Go to the accessories section of the upgrade shop to grab the PCG gear.

Don't worry if you miss out, the March issue of PC Gamer UK will include a code for every reader. If you're after some more extreme skins for your American Truck Simulator vehicle, swish steampunk ones are free to players who join the ATS Steam group. Truck on.