Win one of 500 classic games on GOG

The GOG summer sale is live, giving everyone a chance to grab a few discounted classics like Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Diablo. To celebrate we've teamed up to offer you the chance to win a game from a massive prize pool of quality titles—enough to keep you busy through the summer.

The pool includes digital games for PC like Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, The Banner Saga, Dreamfall The Longest Journey, Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Psychonauts, Giants: Citizen Kabuto, Jazz Jackrabbit Collection, SWAT 4: Gold Edition, System Shock 2, and more.

To enter, simply follow the instructions in the widget below.