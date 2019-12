Come one, come all! To celebrate the launch of Civilization V (and yes, it's worth celebrating) , we're handing out a free Steam download code to one lucky reader. To enter, leave a comment on this post - reminisce about your favorite Civ memories, or just tell us why you love the game. We'll draw a random winner tomorrow (September 22). Good luck everybody!

Update: We have a winner! Congratulations to ElSenorDelFuego!