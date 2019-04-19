Will Smith is part of a $46 million investment in esports company Gen.G

Actor Will Smith has is part of a $46 million investment into the esports company Gen.G.

Contributions to the fund are from Smith's own Dreamers Fund, which he co-launched with Japanese soccer star Keisuke Honda. They are joined by Dennis Wong, Michael Zeisser, and David Rogier. Both Smith and Honda are expected to support Gen.G's current management advisor, Chris Bosh, with the organisation's 'creative and commercial efforts.'

"Esports is not yet big in Japan, but we are seeing tremendous growth there and globally, which is very positive," said Honda, "We decided to invest in Gen.G because of their incredible team and grand vision to become a leader in the space. We truly look forward to working with Gen.G to boost the esports industry around the world."

Gen.G, short for 'Generation Gaming,' was founded in 2017 as KSV Esports but was rebranded last year in an attempt to bridge 'the gap between east and west.' As the parent company for Seoul Dynasty, the Overwatch League team, the organisation also boasts a number of professional teams that compete in a number of games, including League of Legends, PUBG, Fortnite, and Apex Legends.

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.