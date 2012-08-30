Whore of the Orient image and first details tease Shanghai setting

LA Noire director Brendan McNamara announced his new project, Whore of the Orient , back in November. A few precious flakes of fresh information have landed on the Whore of the Team Bondi site , including a blurb that fills in a bit of background.

1936 Shanghai is the setting, described in the fresh front page text as "the most corrupt and decadent city on the planet, where anything can be had or done for the right price."

The games' vision of Shanghai positions it as a "plaything of Western powers who greedily exploit the Chinese masses" and a "boiling pot of Chinese nationalism, with the Kuomintang ruthlessly trying to suppress Communism and the labour movement."

It's also "home to the International Police Force, a group of Western cops hopelessly trying to keep the lid on and keep the peace." I'd be prepared to bet 10p that we end up playing as one of those chaps.

Whore of the Orient is being developed for "next generation consoles and PC," and there's little to tell beyond that, so let's take a look at the first image of the game, which looks like it could be a very touched up screenshot.