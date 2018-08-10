Where to find all 15 rift portal locations in Fortnite

Week 5 of Fortnite Season 5 (we're almost halfway done!) has yet more challenges to complete and we're back, as always, to help. This week you'll need to use rift portals three times, which are located all over the map, but if you're trying to level up quickly they're not always there when you need them. Our rift portal location guide can help.

Take a look at the map below, or watch the video above for specifics. Challenge or not, knowing where rifts can spawn is one hell of a competitive advantage, granting you a quick escape route or powerful scouting tool.

