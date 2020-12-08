AMD's RX 6900 XT will go on sale later today and likely in very limited numbers

This is your last chance to grab a graphics card on launch day in 2020: Sales of the RX 6900 XT will begin today, December 8, 2020, at 6am PT (9am ET / 2pm GMT), and it's likely to be a scramble like no other. We're expecting very limited quantities of available cards for today's launch, so you're going to want to grab your lucky rabbit's foot (gross) and pray to Newegg that your page refreshes in time.

Offering the complete Navi 21 GPU, the RX 6900 XT is the true 'Big Navi' graphics card with 80 Compute Units for a total of 5,120 stream processors. The remaining specification isn't far off an RX 6800 XT, which is a 4K graphics card that we're quite fond of around here. That means 16GB of GDDR6 memory, AMD's fabled Infinity Cache, and all the other optimisations and improvements that make RDNA 2 a true high-end competitor.

AMD says that all amounts to close to RTX 3090-level performance, but you'll be able to read our full review when the card drops to find out for yourself. So check back on PC Gamer later today at those aforementioned times listed above if you want the scoop.

Sadly, that doesn't give you much time to make a decision as to whether you want one or not before having to rush to checkout. We also suspect the RX 6900 XT will be the least widely available graphics card of the entire RX 6000-series so far, as enthusiast-grade gear tends to be.

Product availability was so limited during even the RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT launches that one US retailer, B&H, chose not to accept any orders due to limited quantities and to avoid disappointing customers. That does not bode well for today's launch, either.

Fear not, we'll be on the lookout for availability as soon as the launch is live, as per usual. Just come back to this page later today and we'll have kicked off our liveblog in search of the cryptid we've come to know as the RX 6900 XT.