What we want from the Final Fantasy 7 remake

After years of fan clamour, Square Enix is recreating Final Fantasy 7. This is not a drill. This isn't a HD upgrade. It's is a "remake". That implies a modern engine, new character models, rebuilt environments, and more. The debut trailer revealed little, except that Midgar is somewhere you still probably don't want to live, but we're promised more details this winter.

Square Enix has also been cagey about release plans, but more and more Final Fantasy games have been coming to PC of late, including a 2013 digital release and a 2014 Steam release of the original game itself. But what would a remake of this vast RPG entail? Here's what we'd like to see them keep and expand in a fully featured from-the-ground-up recreation of Final Fantasy 7.