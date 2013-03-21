What is WildStar? This trailer is glad you asked

What is WildStar? Is it this guy yelling at me for 130 hours? I don't think so, but how do I know? Also, where is the mysterious planet Nexus, and does it conceal "ancient technologies and forbidden magic of awesome, unimaginable power?" I mean, it seems likely, but— woah , relax there, narrator, no need to yell. Things are about to get what -ing real? I was just asking some valid questions about WildStar!

What? The stakes are totally high enough for me. When did I say they aren't? Now I need a death fortress? Alright, I guess I do want that, but, is this going to be my kind of adventure? It is? Well, alright then. I appreciate your honest answers, WildStar trailer, and you do look fun. Still, no need to berate me for asking. I have feelings.