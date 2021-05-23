What did you play last week?

Steven Messner played Unexplored 2, a roguelike where years pass whenever you die. It's like The Lord of the Rings in that you've got a quest to destroy a dark and powerful magic item, and have to resist the temptation to use it. But if your Frodo equivalent fails, someone else will be along in a decade or so to carry on the quest—albeit in a world that's moved on, with new wars and an altered map to deal with.

Andy Kelly played Elite: Dangerous so he could find a planet no one else had walked on. Then he walked on it. The Odyssey expansion is finally out, and it records the first player to make footfall on any given lump of space rock, even if it's a disgusting, wet lump of space rock nobody would miss if it was demolished to make way for a hyperspace bypass.

Rachel Watts played Next Door, an adaptation of a horror story by manga legend Junji Ito, and also got into the beta of Tactical Breach Wizards. It's a turn-based squad tactics game about fighting crime with magic, because when fireballs are illegal only criminals will have fireballs. The villains include a druid mafia, which is all I need to hear to be sold on the idea.

Christopher Livingston played Sophie's Safecracking Simulator, which is like a lockpicking minigame gone hyper-realistic. You get to rotate a 3D model of the combination lock you're trying to crack and learn a little about how they actually work as you progress up to more complicated models, finally testing your skills on a full-blown safe.

Enough about us. What about you? Are you motorbiking through the zombie apocalypse in Days Gone, or commanding the Normandy once again in Mass Effect Legendary Edition? Maybe you've returned to Amid Evil to see what it looks like with raytracing? Let us know!