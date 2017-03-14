Watch our stream of the opening hours of Mass Effect: Andromeda

Mass Effect: Andromeda is almost out and we're already in search of true love in a galaxy far away. Today, we streamed the beginning of the game through its first mission, so if you're curious about how a new Mass Effect looks after five years, check it out. We answered questions as we played, tackling everything from character control to graphics options to whatever else came up.

Keep in mind, this is the final version of the game, so there are no limitations on spoilers. One more time, in bold: Spoiler warning. Let's italicize it, for fun, see where it takes us: Spoiler warning. Ooh, I like that.