We're hiring a Guides Editor in the UK

I recently finished Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice...er, twice, and I couldn't have done it without guides. Beating Genichiro Ashina with Nightjar Slash, knowing that you can jump over the Guardian Ape's shoulder to deal damage to him every single time, hitting Lady Butterfly in mid-air with shurikens—all of these strategies, I learned from guides. Without them, I'd probably still be stuck atop Ashina Castle, throwing tantrums at Genichiro as he murders me with arrows for the 800th time.

Now, we want to find a talented Guides Editor to join PC Gamer in our Bath, UK office who can produce guides content full-time. At their best, guides help our readers to answer important questions about the games they love, and we want to find someone who values their importance as much as we do.

The right candidate will have their own dedicated freelance budget, and have the opportunity to commission other talented writers each month. By joining our team, we'll teach this person everything we know about writing, editing, social media or more. We're ideally looking for someone who likes one or more of the following games: Warframe, Destiny, GTA Online, WoW, Fortnite, Apex Legends, PUBG, or Hearthstone.

If you're interested in learning more about the job or applying, head to this page. We're also recruiting a Managing Editor—head here if you want to hear more about that.